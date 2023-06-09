Onslow Co. food banks, churches help families stock up for summer

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In eastern North Carolina, school is out for the summer. That means children will be eating more at home.

“We serve roughly 120 meals Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and then 365 from our shelter,” said Beth Ray, Food Services Director at Onslow Community Outreach.

Some Jacksonville organizations are stepping in to provide kids with food over the summer.

“Monday through Friday, we do a hot lunch from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and before that time, we give away produce from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.” she explained.

However, Onslow Community Outreach is not the only organization giving back to the community. Saint Julia AME Zion Church holds a food giveaway every Friday.

“The fourth Friday of the month, we give away meat for the people in Jacksonville and surrounding areas,” said Hubbard. “You would be surprised with how many people are hungry. You would be surprised with how many people say if it wasn’t for this food bank, they couldn’t feed their children.”

The two organizations said they’re working to put children first this summer. Hubbard shared that they have partnered with different organizations, but more specifically the Children Healthy Eating on Weekends (CHEW) program.

“Next Friday, they will bring us 100 bags packed with peanuts and things for kids for the weekend, so the family members that are here we pass it out to them,” Hubbard told WITN.

Hubbard wants to see the food bank grow, which is why she is staying optimistic and praying.

“We’re praying that God will send us a building and trucks and equipment so that we can have a separate building from the church,” said Hubbard.

The hope and goal are to make sure that no child or family goes unfed in the community.

According to the Food Bank of North Carolina, there are nearly 510,000 people who face hunger across the state.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.