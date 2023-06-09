One dead in wreck near Bethel

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person is dead after a crash on Hwy 11 near Bethel.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 3:30 pm on Thursday when they say the driver of a Toyota pickup truck exited off of US 64 and pulled out in front of a Kia Optima that was on NC 11.

Troopers said the Kia hit the Toyota in the driver-side door, causing it to turn over.

Troopers said there were at least three people in the truck, but they did not release which one of the vehicles the fatality was in.

Troopers say the wreck is still under investigation, and the name of the person killed is being withheld until after their family has been told.

