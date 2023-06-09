PERQUIMANS COUNTY: Person dies after tractor rolls into ditch

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is investing a deadly accident involving a tractor.

Perquimans County Emergency Services says first responders arrived at a roadway near the intersection of Ocean Highway and Davenport Lane yesterday afternoon around 2 p.m.

First responders say a tractor found in a ditch off an Eastern Carolina highway left a person trapped.

Responders worked to safely remove the person from the tractor with two attachments, but ultimately, the person succumbed to injuries at the scene, according to officials.

This accident is being investigated by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.

