Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

PERQUIMANS COUNTY: Person dies after tractor rolls into ditch

(HNN File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement in the east is investing a deadly accident involving a tractor.

Perquimans County Emergency Services says first responders arrived at a roadway near the intersection of Ocean Highway and Davenport Lane yesterday afternoon around 2 p.m.

First responders say a tractor found in a ditch off an Eastern Carolina highway left a person trapped.

Responders worked to safely remove the person from the tractor with two attachments, but ultimately, the person succumbed to injuries at the scene, according to officials.

This accident is being investigated by the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Woman charged in fatal Greene County crash

Latest News

City of Greenville approves near $460 million fiscal year budget
Eastern NC will be in moderate, code yellow, conditions Friday
No Air Quality Alert for Eastern NC on Friday
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
Eastern NC will be in moderate, code yellow, conditions Friday
No Air Quality Alert for Eastern NC on Friday