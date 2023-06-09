Advertise With Us
North Carolina to get $521 million to fight opioid crisis

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State officials here in the Tar Heel state announced the state is receiving millions in efforts to continue fighting the opioid crisis in the state.

Today, Attorney General Josh Stein announced the final approval of $17.3 billion in opioid agreements with drug makers Teva and Allergan and pharmacies CVS and Walgreens, and North Carolina will be getting $521 million.

Money will be allocated to the state over the next 15 years and is expected to start flowing to state and local governments by the end of 2023.

“With 11 North Carolinians dying of an overdose every day on average, we are at a moment of crisis,” said Stein. “We are requiring these companies to pay for desperately-needed treatment in our communities and to change the way they operate to prevent other people from getting addicted in the future.”

The settlements will also require Teva’s opioid business to provide stringent injunctive relief that, among other things, will prevent all opioid marketing and ensure systems are in place to prevent drug misuse.

Additionally, Allergan is required to stop selling opioids for the next 10 years.

CVS and Walgreens have agreed to injunctive relief that requires the pharmacies to monitor, report, and share data about suspicious activity related to opioid prescriptions.

