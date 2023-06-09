No Air Quality Alert for Eastern NC on Friday
Code Yellow, moderate, conditions expected on Friday
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State air quality experts say moderate conditions will return to Eastern Carolina on Friday. The code yellow conditions can still create issues for people with serious respiratory conditions or highly sensitive lungs.
People with breathing problems were told to stay inside as much as possible because of the smoke.
The Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality forecast says Code Yellow, or moderate air quality, will continue into Saturday for Eastern Carolina, while good conditions, Code Green, will return on Sunday.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.