No Air Quality Alert for Eastern NC on Friday

Eastern NC will be in moderate, code yellow, conditions Friday (Jim Howard)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State air quality experts say moderate conditions will return to Eastern Carolina on Friday. The code yellow conditions can still create issues for people with serious respiratory conditions or highly sensitive lungs.

Air Quality Alerts continue for some areas on Friday (Jim Howard)

People with breathing problems were told to stay inside as much as possible because of the smoke.

The Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality forecast says Code Yellow, or moderate air quality, will continue into Saturday for Eastern Carolina, while good conditions, Code Green, will return on Sunday.

