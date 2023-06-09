Advertise With Us
La Grange man facing 15 drug charges after raid on home

Willie Davis, Jr.
Willie Davis, Jr.(Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - A La Grange man is in jail on 15 drug charges after a raid on his home.

Lenoir County deputies and Kinston police raided the home on East Boundary Street on Thursday.

Willie Davis, Jr. was charged with four counts of trafficking opium/heroin, four counts of maintaining a dwelling/vehicle for the use and sale of controlled substances, two counts of possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute Schedule II controlled substance, possession with the intent to sell or distribute heroin, possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or distribute cocaine, selling controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, possession with the intent to sell or distribute Schedule VI controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the 48-year-old man’s arrest wrapped up a two-month drug investigation. Inside Davis’ home deputies say they found 68 fentanyl pills, 72 bindles of heroin, Schedule VI controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia.

