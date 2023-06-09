Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Greenville Utilities begins annual gas pipe inspection

(Jackson Parrish)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An inspection of part of Greenville’s gas pipelines is scheduled to begin.

Greenville Utilities announced that they will be conducting their annual inspection of natural gas pipelines. This is to ensure that all pipelines are up to guideline regulations for local, state, and federal safety.

People in the designated range of the inspection may see Southern Cross Utilities Inspection Services workers. With these pipes being underground, there may be disturbances around roads, fields, and yards as pipes are inspected.

GUC says the work will continue until October.

Each worker will have identification and will not need access to any home, business, or offices nor will they need money or personal information.

For more information or to ask questions, call the Greenville Utilities Gas Department at (252) 551-1587.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide

Latest News

Kanye Shepard turned himself into the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office earlier today.
Second arrest made in Onslow County shooting
The Bidens were joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Congressman Don Davis.
Biden stumps for education in Rocky Mount
PERQUIMANS COUNTY: Man dies after tractor rolls into ditch
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange air quality alerts return for some Eastern Carolina counties