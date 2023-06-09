Great Lakes fire almost fully contained

CROATAN NATIONAL FOREST, N.C. (WITN) - A fire that has burned thousands of acres in one national park in the east is nearly contained.

The U-S Forest Service says $11 million was spent in resources used to help get the Great Lakes Fire burning in the Croatan National Forest to its current 95 percent containment. Official numbers show the fire burned 32-thousand-156 acres.

Officials say the fire which has been burning since April 19th, is being investigated as a human-caused fire, but the cause is still to be determined while the Forest Service’s investigation continues.

Some 30 miles of road including much of Catfish Lake Rd and Black Swamp Rd. have significant damage and have delayed the estimated time for full containment.

“We did an infrared flight on Monday and there was no heat showing on the fire at this time 1.2 billion gallons of water on the incident 3030 pumps working currently as of now we have 37 personnel currently assigned to the incident,” said District Ranger for the Croatan National Forest Service Fred Mascher. “Then in conjunction with the state of North Carolina Forest Service and I’ve got to commend those guys without them this fire would have been a lot bigger, but the support they gave us was incredible.”

The Forest Service estimates full containment by the first full week of July and says it is partnering with the state forest service to continue the investigation into the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.