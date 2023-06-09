Advertise With Us
Girl reunites with missing cat after it goes missing in Chocowinity

Girl reunited with missing cat
Girl reunited with missing cat(WITN)
By Celeste Ford
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Addy Jacobson took a 15-hour car ride with her family to get the answer to her prayers on Friday.

In April, her pet cat, Cinnamon, escaped from their RV during their stay at the Twin Lakes Campground in Chocowinity.

“I was really sad, and I didn’t really have any hope. But I started praying to god, and then it just happened” said Jacobson.

Residents in the community rallied together over the past two months and located the furry feline.

Campground resident Sandy Greene said she devised the perfect plan to get Cinnamon back where he belonged.

“I filled that trap full with prayer. I filled it with food, and the next morning he was in the trap” said Greene.

Jacobson’s mom said she is thankful to the campground residents and said her family now feels complete.

“This past month and a half has been really hard with the whole family, the kids especially,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson said she knows the first thing she is going to do when she and cinnamon are finally back at home.

“I’m gonna cuddle with him, and I’m going to give him all my love” Jacobson said.

Over the past two months, Jacobson said she never gave up hope on finding her best friend.

Greene said she discovered Cinnamon’s diet consisted of insects to survive the outdoors.

