FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Mist!

A 3-month-old Labrador/Pit Bull mix is looking for his forever home
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet the sweetest and most snuggly 3-month-old Labrador/Pit Bull mix named Mist! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” in an effort to help find this pup a forever home. Watch the video above to hear more about Mist...

FUR BABY FRIDAY: MIST
And here Mist is with WITN’s Natalie Parsons in-studio...

MIST & NATALIE
“He is just the sweetest pup ever! The amount of puppy kisses that he’s ready to give are endless. When he came by the station, he seriously said hello to EVERYONE that works here. He loves affection and just to be loved on. He’d be an absolutely fantastic addition to anyone’s home!” -Natalie Parsons

MIST STRIKING A FUR BABY FRIDAY" POSE AT WITN!
Some possible “Happy Tails” on the horizon as previous “Fur Baby Friday” alumni Charlotte, Dustin, Outlaw and Zinnia currently have ADOPTIONS PENDING.

And here are some previous “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home:

Bubbles

FORMER FUR BABY FRIDAY: OUTLAW
As well as Echo!

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan about a few events coming up over the next few days and months...

BARK, BREWS & BANDANAS happening June 7-12th at Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint in Greenville, N.C.

BARK, BREWS & BANDANAS
BOW WOW BINGO on Tuesday, June 13th with Spay Today & HSEC starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Pitt County Community Schools & Recreation.

BOW WOW BINGO
And don’t forget about the “Flower Power Fundraiser” which continues through October.

FLOWER POWER FUNDRAISER
The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is always in of donations especially the following:

HSEC DONATIONS
WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO for all the details! :)

