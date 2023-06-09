FUR BABY FRIDAY: Meet Mist!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - In this week’s “Fur Baby Friday,” get ready to meet the sweetest and most snuggly 3-month-old Labrador/Pit Bull mix named Mist! The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” in an effort to help find this pup a forever home. Watch the video above to hear more about Mist...

“He is just the sweetest pup ever! The amount of puppy kisses that he’s ready to give are endless. When he came by the station, he seriously said hello to EVERYONE that works here. He loves affection and just to be loved on. He’d be an absolutely fantastic addition to anyone’s home!” -Natalie Parsons

Some possible “Happy Tails” on the horizon as previous “Fur Baby Friday” alumni Charlotte, Dustin, Outlaw and Zinnia currently have ADOPTIONS PENDING.

And here are some previous “Fur Baby Friday” alumni who continue searching for a forever home:

Bubbles

As well as Echo!

In this week’s segment, WITN’s Natalie Parsons chats with the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s Morgan about a few events coming up over the next few days and months...

BARK, BREWS & BANDANAS happening June 7-12th at Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint in Greenville, N.C.

BOW WOW BINGO on Tuesday, June 13th with Spay Today & HSEC starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Pitt County Community Schools & Recreation.

And don’t forget about the “Flower Power Fundraiser” which continues through October.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is always in of donations especially the following:

