First Alert Weather Day: Monday’s storms expected to be strong/severe

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to an incoming storm system producing strong and possibly severe storms. Damaging wind gusts will be the main threat we are faced with, but hail will also be a possibility and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Upper level air support will be present early in the day, so any storms that develop early will have the chance to reach the severe threshold despite temperatures not reaching their max until the mid-afternoon.

There will be a chance of two rounds of rain. The first will come through around midday from the west to southwest. A second round of storms will arrive later in the evening, most likely around dinner time. Both rounds of rain will have enough strength to produce severe wind gusts and hail, but the coverage of severe storms will be more scattered than widespread.

