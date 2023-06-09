Construction to close Craven County road for months

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Craven County road will be closed for the next several months while an NCDOT contractor installs a roundabout.

River Road between Nelson and Maple Cypress Roads will be closed in both directions starting on Monday and will remain closed through late fall to build a roundabout at the intersection of River and Nelson Roads.

According to NCDOT, there will be two detours during construction, one for cars and the other for larger trucks. Cars will use Maple Cypress Road and Nelson Road. Trucks will need to take N.C. 118 and Bay Bush Road.

NCDOT says the department builds roundabouts to improve safety and traffic flow in an area. To watch a video and learn more about these types of intersections, visit this NCDOT webpage.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.