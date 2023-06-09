Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Construction to close Craven County road for months

Example of a roundabout
Example of a roundabout(NCDOT)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a Craven County road will be closed for the next several months while an NCDOT contractor installs a roundabout.

River Road between Nelson and Maple Cypress Roads will be closed in both directions starting on Monday and will remain closed through late fall to build a roundabout at the intersection of River and Nelson Roads.

According to NCDOT, there will be two detours during construction, one for cars and the other for larger trucks. Cars will use Maple Cypress Road and Nelson Road. Trucks will need to take N.C. 118 and Bay Bush Road.

NCDOT says the department builds roundabouts to improve safety and traffic flow in an area. To watch a video and learn more about these types of intersections, visit this NCDOT webpage.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Abby Norris, 16, is a cheerleader at Clayton High School. She lives with a condition called...
Cheerleader with special needs left out of yearbook, mom says
Churches split over LGBTQ+ controversy.
Faith leaders react to methodist church divide

Latest News

PERQUIMANS COUNTY: Man dies after tractor rolls into ditch
Code Orange air quality alert
Code Orange air quality alerts return for some Eastern Carolina counties
The Bidens were joined by Gov. Roy Cooper and Congressman Don Davis.
LIVE: Biden arrives in Rocky Mount for education stump
WITN First Alert Forecast June 9, 2023