Code orange air quality is prompting daycare adjustments

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The air quality in North Carolina remains in a code orange again today, impacting not only older adults and people with respiratory conditions but also young children.

What was once a playground filled with children playing... is now a ghost town as a haze of wildfire smoke from Canada has made its way down east.

“We’re not letting them go outside,” says Sycamore Chapel’s Tender Touch Child Care Owner/Owner, Debra Walston.

Code orange alerts remain in Thursday’s air quality forecast.

“Wow. It really took me back because the children love to play outside. They can’t get outside and it’s important to get outside to play,” Walston says.

The respiratory concern is why one Greenville daycare is taking the necessary safety precautions.

Sycamore Chapel’s Tender Touch Child Care Lead 2-year-old Teacher, Sharon Vines, says “We do have a lot of kids that have asthma very bad.”

Walston echoes the concern. “We had one parent that was really concerned because there’s a rule that says you have to come outside every day and she didn’t want her children out so we assured her that they wouldn’t be out today. Just from the car to the building, he started coughing and has asthma.”

Taking safety measures in order to prioritize the safety of everyone Vines days, “I love kids and have worked with kids for 9 plus years so it’s very important, their health is more important than anything and our health also.”

“As much as they want to come outside and have fun, it’s to their advantage to keep them in and keep them safe. safety is number 1,” Walston told WITN.

Walston also says even though the kids are disappointed and look forward to being able to play outside again, the daycare is incorporating new and fun ways to keep the kids occupied until the air quality here in our state improves.

According to the NC Division of Air Quality, the code orange alerts are expected to last until the weekend.

