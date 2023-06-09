City of Greenville approves near $460 million fiscal year budget

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town approved its fiscal year budget that is over $400 million Thursday night.

The Greenville City Council approved the $459.7 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. It includes operating funds for the City of Greenville, Greenville Utilities Commission, Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority, and Sheppard Memorial Library. Here’s a breakdown:

City of Greenville: $160.5 million

Greenville Utilities Commission: $294.5 million

Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority: $1.89 million

Sheppard Memorial Library: $2.8 million

Other notable allocations of money are going toward funding for pedestrian safety projects, Pavement Management Program increase, and a 2% average wage increase for employees. The budget maintains the current property tax rate of $48.95, too.

