City of Greenville approves near $460 million fiscal year budget

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town approved its fiscal year budget that is over $400 million Thursday night.

The Greenville City Council approved the $459.7 million for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. It includes operating funds for the City of Greenville, Greenville Utilities Commission, Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority, and Sheppard Memorial Library. Here’s a breakdown:

  • City of Greenville: $160.5 million
  • Greenville Utilities Commission: $294.5 million
  • Pitt-Greenville Convention & Visitors Authority: $1.89 million
  • Sheppard Memorial Library: $2.8 million

Other notable allocations of money are going toward funding for pedestrian safety projects, Pavement Management Program increase, and a 2% average wage increase for employees. The budget maintains the current property tax rate of $48.95, too.

