Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Not Done with Haze or Showers Just Yet

EASTERN NORTH CAROLINA. (WITN) - Skies look a little better today and air quality is expected to stay the same or slightly better heading into the weekend.

A few showers remain possible through about 10 PM this evening. The rest of the night looks clear and cool. A few more showers may try to get going Friday afternoon and evening as temperatures get back to the low 80s. We’ll continue to warm up heading into the weekend and could get borderline hot by Sunday as we get within a few degrees of the 90s. New Bern has now reached the top 5 latest first 90-degree day on record.

Rain chances come back next week. Monday will carry the best chance with isolated to scattered storms expected for the rest of the week. Instability and upper-level winds may overlap at times bringing the chance of severe weather one or two days next week. Stay tuned as we try to narrow down the best chance for severe weather.

