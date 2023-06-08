Advertise With Us
Youngster dies, mother in critical condition after Edgecombe County drowning

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a youngster is dead and a mother in critical condition after a drowning this afternoon in Edgecombe County.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a pond behind Lillie Lane, north of Tarboro.

Deputies say a 5 or 6-year-old went into the water, and the mother jumped in to save them. The woman became unresponsive and the first deputy on scene along with a citizen resussiated her.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department dive team is trying to recover the body of the child.

