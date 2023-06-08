Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Woman charged in fatal Greene County crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Snow Hill woman has been charged after a deadly crash earlier this week in Greene County.

The Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 903, about a mile south of Snow Hill around 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Killed was 55-year-old William Jones, of Snow Hill.

Trooper said Jones was heading south when an oncoming car crossed the center line and hit his vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Catherine Medford, also from Snow Hill, was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Troopers said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has an October 6th court date.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
Code Orange air quality alert
FORECAST: Code Orange air quality alert continues for Thursday

Latest News

Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Haze still settling across ENC
Michael Morgan
BEAUFORT CO.: Charlotte man gets 11-1/2 years in state prison after drug conviction
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 690 near McGill Road, northwest of Fayetteville.
Three sisters, other driver, killed in Moore County crash
Eastern Carolina non-profit sharing healthy opportunities