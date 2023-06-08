Woman charged in fatal Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Snow Hill woman has been charged after a deadly crash earlier this week in Greene County.

The Highway Patrol said it happened on Highway 903, about a mile south of Snow Hill around 8:10 a.m. Monday.

Killed was 55-year-old William Jones, of Snow Hill.

Trooper said Jones was heading south when an oncoming car crossed the center line and hit his vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle, 23-year-old Catherine Medford, also from Snow Hill, was charged with driving left of center and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.

Troopers said she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She has an October 6th court date.

