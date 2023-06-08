Wildfire smoke raises respiratory concerns in Eastern Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Smoke from the Canadian wildfire has not only blanketed our skies but has also affected air quality in the east.

A majority of the region was under a Code Orange Air Quality.

People with respiratory conditions or who have trouble breathing are advised to stay indoors.

Advice that ECU Health respiratory therapist Candace Cahoon hopes everyone takes a little more seriously.

“Anybody with any type of respiratory illness should have a plan in place if they have issues,” Cahoon said. “They should make sure they have access to all of their medications and especially a rescue inhaler for those with asthma. Older adults, children, and pregnant women are all more susceptible to issues with air quality so just be very aware.”

For those who have to be outside, Cahoon advises you to simply listen to your body.

“Coughing and Shortness of breath are a reason for you to go inside, utilize your medications and what resources you have,” Cahoon said.

According to the North Carolina Department of Air Quality, the last time there were code red and orange conditions statewide was June 29th, 2012.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.