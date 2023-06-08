Advertise With Us
Two new red wolf families released in wildlife refuge

Red wolf release
Red wolf release(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
POCOSIN LAKES NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE, N.C. (WITN) - Two new families of red wolves have been released in an Eastern North Carolina wildlife refuge.

The Red Wolf Recovery Program announced the release on Thursday saying that the two families had been released into separate areas of the Pocosin Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

One family group is made up of a wild female Red Wolf that was paired with a captive-born male Red Wolf from the Endangered Wolf Center in Eureka, Missouri, along with their three pups who were born this spring.

The second family group is made up of a captive-born female and male Red Wolf pair, along with their captive-born yearling female and four new pups who were born this spring.

The recovery group said it hopes that the pairs will continue to raise their families in the general areas of release becoming additional breeding pairs in the wild population and increasing the numbers of wild-born Red Wolves on the landscape in eastern North Carolina.

