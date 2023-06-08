Three sisters, other driver, killed in Moore County crash

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Three sisters were killed in that head-on crash Wednesday in Moore County.

The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 690 near McGill Road, northwest of Fayetteville.

The three sisters, 72-year-old Glodia McCrimmon, 74-year-old Viola Singletary, and 63-year-old Cheryl Medlin, all from Southern Pines, were in a vehicle headed west on the highway that was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Troopers said the driver of that other vehicle, whose family has yet to be notified, crossed the centerline in a curve. That driver was also killed in the crash.

Family members say the three women were heading to Fayetteville to pick up one of their trucks. They said today would have been Medlin’s birthday.

The Highway Patrol says speed and reckless driving were factors in the deadly crash.

