Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Sports betting bill clears legislature - heads to Governor

Generic.
Generic.(KWCH)
By Alyssa Hefner
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Lawmakers have been debating sports betting since 2019, but now the end is in sight

“Just make it legal for a change. There are so many bookies in the state; why not go ahead and legalize it,” said Greenville resident Eddie Pinnix.

House Bill 347 was introduced early in the legislative session, but it has faced significant debate and changes, such as increasing tax rates and adding wagers on horse racing.

Lawmakers also agreed to allocate money from license fees and taxes to several different areas after the Department of Revenue and Lottery Commission receive money for expenses.

They include two million dollars annually for the Department of Health and Human Services for gambling addiction education and treatment programs. Along with three hundred thousand dollars to the athletic departments at several universities and colleges, including ECU.

Despite the large number of discussions on the bill, there are still some people unsure about it.

“As a parent, be mindful to share with your kids the pros and cons of betting. I mean, it’s probably not a good thing. It’s hard to make money, and it’s easy to lose. Most people that bet don’t win,” said Rob Kelly, Wilmington Resident.

Currently, sports betting is allowed on tribal land in North Carolina, but with this bill, in-person books would be allowed at eight sports venues throughout our state.

Governor Roy Cooper still needs to sign the bill to make it law. If he approves it, sports betting would start no earlier than January eighth of next year.

The NC Education Lottery Commission would be responsible for the administration and regulations of sports betting.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre

Latest News

NC Climatologist breaks down climate change impacts in forest fires
NC Climatologists breaks down impacts of climate change in forest fires
(WITN photo)
Wildfire smoke raises respiratory concerns in Eastern Carolina
Aerial footage of I795 from NBC station WRAL in Raleigh.
Drivers in I795 pileup say smoke from nearby farm caused wreck
Concerns over graduation safety