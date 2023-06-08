Rollover wreck snarls afternoon traffic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An accident around 1:15 pm on W Arlington Blvd brought Greenville afternoon traffic to crawl Thursday afternoon.

A small white SUV ended up on its side in the Jersey Mike’s parking lot after rolling over from Arlington Blvd and coming to a rest between two trees after hitting the front of at least one parked car in the parking lot.

Both of the south bound lanes were closed while responders worked to clear the crash.

First responders had to help free the driver from the SUV.

WITN has reached out to Greenville Police for more information.

