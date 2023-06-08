Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Rollover wreck snarls afternoon traffic

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.
The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An accident around 1:15 pm on W Arlington Blvd brought Greenville afternoon traffic to crawl Thursday afternoon.

A small white SUV ended up on its side in the Jersey Mike’s parking lot after rolling over from Arlington Blvd and coming to a rest between two trees after hitting the front of at least one parked car in the parking lot.

Both of the south bound lanes were closed while responders worked to clear the crash.

First responders had to help free the driver from the SUV.

WITN has reached out to Greenville Police for more information.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
Code Orange air quality alert
FORECAST: Code Orange air quality alert continues for Thursday

Latest News

Woman charged in fatal Greene County crash
Charlie Ironmonger: WITN Meteorologist
Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Haze still settling across ENC
Michael Morgan
BEAUFORT CO.: Charlotte man gets 11-1/2 years in state prison after drug conviction
The crash happened around 11:00 a.m. on Highway 690 near McGill Road, northwest of Fayetteville.
Three sisters, other driver, killed in Moore County crash