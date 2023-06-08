Police make arrests after raiding New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police say that two men were arrested after a raid on a Broad Street business last week.

According to police, a business located at 1036 Broad Street in New Bern was selling alcoholic beverages with a state permit to do so.

Police, along with agents from North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, said that they seized US Currency, a firearm, one jar of non-tax paid liquor, over a hundred containers of malt beverages, and several bottles of liquor.

“Locations that engage in unlawful alcohol sales often generate other criminal activities that affect residents,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division. “ALE special agents prioritize partnerships in our effort to address these illegal businesses and make communities safer.”

“It takes collaboration with all law enforcement partners to address quality of life issues that plague the community,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.

Police arrested 61-year-old Darry Hatter of New Bern and 32-year-old Fuquawn Greene of Vanceboro and charged them each with possessing for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue licenses, and possessing non-taxable alcoholic beverages.

