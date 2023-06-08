Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Police make arrests after raiding New Bern business

Police say they raided a business in New Bern and found illegal alcohol sales,(Source: Pixabay)
Police say they raided a business in New Bern and found illegal alcohol sales,(Source: Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Police say that two men were arrested after a raid on a Broad Street business last week.

According to police, a business located at 1036 Broad Street in New Bern was selling alcoholic beverages with a state permit to do so.

Police, along with agents from North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, said that they seized US Currency, a firearm, one jar of non-tax paid liquor, over a hundred containers of malt beverages, and several bottles of liquor.

“Locations that engage in unlawful alcohol sales often generate other criminal activities that affect residents,” said Bryan House, Director of North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement Division. “ALE special agents prioritize partnerships in our effort to address these illegal businesses and make communities safer.”

“It takes collaboration with all law enforcement partners to address quality of life issues that plague the community,” said New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher.

Police arrested 61-year-old Darry Hatter of New Bern and 32-year-old Fuquawn Greene of Vanceboro and charged them each with possessing for sale alcoholic beverages without first obtaining the applicable ABC permit and revenue licenses, and possessing non-taxable alcoholic beverages.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre

Latest News

High School Graduation security is on the minds of parents after shootings in Virginia....
After shootings in Virginia, graduation security is a concern to parents
NC Climatologist breaks down climate change impacts in forest fires
NC Climatologists breaks down impacts of climate change in forest fires
Generic.
Sports betting bill clears legislature - heads to Governor
(WITN photo)
Wildfire smoke raises respiratory concerns in Eastern Carolina