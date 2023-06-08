Onslow man faces charges for drugs and failing to register as a sex offender

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County man is behind bars after deputies say he was caught dealing drugs and that he failed to register as a sex offender.

Deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Department say that 36-year-old Roy Cox of Jacksonville failed to register as a sex offender when he moved from Florida.

According to deputies, Cox recently traveled to Broward County Florida to resupply himself with cocaine. When he returned to his home from Florida, deputies took him into custody and searched his travel bags.

Deputies say they found cocaine in Cox’s travel bags. When deputies searched Cox’s home they seized crack cocaine and marijuana as well.

Deputies charged Cox with 3 counts of trafficking cocaine by possession, 3 counts of trafficking cocaine by manufacturing, trafficking cocaine by transport, 2 counts of trafficking cocaine by selling, 2 counts of trafficking cocaine by delivery, conspiring to traffic in cocaine by delivery, 4 counts maintaining a dwelling for controlled substance; 4 counts possession of drug paraphernalia; 2 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute cocaine, selling cocaine, delivering cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or distribute marijuana, manufacturing marijuana, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

Cox was booked into the Onslow County jail under a $1,002,500.00 secured bond.

