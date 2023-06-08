Moderate air quality returns Friday to Eastern Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State air quality experts say moderate conditions will return to Eastern Carolina on Friday.

This after three days of the region being under Code Orange conditions.

The bad air is thanks to wildfires that continue to burn in Canada.

People with breathing problems were told to stay inside as much as possible because of the smoke.

The Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality forecast says Code Yellow, or moderate air quality, will continue into Saturday for Eastern Carolina, while good conditions, Code Green, will return on Sunday.

