HEY BOO BOO: Bear cub spotted in uptown Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in uptown Greenville probably did a doubletake after they saw a bear on several streets Wednesday night.

The young cub was spotted around 10:45 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the University Book Exchange.

The video shows the bear looking into the doors of the business and then peering into a couple of the windows.

The bear then went in between buildings where it was again caught on camera on Cotanche Street.

The 50-70 pound cub was last seen running south down Cotanche Street. There were no reports of any picnic basket thefts in the area.

The cub was seen on at least two uptown streets. (Viewer photo)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.