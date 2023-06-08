Advertise With Us
HEY BOO BOO: Bear cub spotted in uptown Greenville

The bear was spotted Wednesday night.
The bear was spotted Wednesday night.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Some people in uptown Greenville probably did a doubletake after they saw a bear on several streets Wednesday night.

The young cub was spotted around 10:45 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the University Book Exchange.

The video shows the bear looking into the doors of the business and then peering into a couple of the windows.

The bear then went in between buildings where it was again caught on camera on Cotanche Street.

The 50-70 pound cub was last seen running south down Cotanche Street. There were no reports of any picnic basket thefts in the area.

The cub was seen on at least two uptown streets.
The cub was seen on at least two uptown streets.(Viewer photo)

