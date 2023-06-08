Advertise With Us
Greene County man charged with drug dealing

Qusim Maine, Sr.
Qusim Maine, Sr.(Greene County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Greene County man has been charged with dealing drugs.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, 45-year-old Qusim Maine, Sr. who lives in the Jason area, sold heroin and methamphetamine to them in undercover purchases earlier this year.

Maine is charged with two counts of the selling of heroin, and one count of the selling of methamphetamines. Maine received a $25,000 secured bond.

