Former South Central standout athlete Amber Clark competing for Team USA Flag Football

Hopes to make team for International games next month
Amber Clark - Team USA Flag Football
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Amber Clark was part of multiple state championships for the South Central track and field and girls basketball teams before competing for the University of North Carolina track and field program.

Clark the competitor still in action but on the football field.

Amber’s a player now for Team USA Women’s Flag Football.

“I’ve been wanting to play for a long time. Since I was 9,” says former South Central athlete Amber Clark, “I started playing tackle football 7 years ago, I played out of Atlanta. And I transitioned into flag.”

Amber Clark, football player. A defensive back who now uses the skills and athletic ability she gained over the years running and jumping to compete.

“I transitioned from tackle to flag. I had to stop stiff arming people,” says Clark, “I had to slow myself down and stop being so aggressive because it is non-contact.”

Skills and abilities caught the attention of Team USA Women’s Flag Football. She made their training camp roster this month.

“I was a Team USA alternate last year. I ended up getting injured at our national tournament in January of 2022,” Amber says, “I kept working hard. I was able to get invited back to the camp this year. I have a really good chance of being able to represent the country.”

The format is 5 on 5, half field 50 yards by 25 yards wide. Three downs not four and first down is 25 yards not 10.

The sport is growing for all ages and abilities. Amber is a coach at the University of St. Mary’s in Kansas.

She’s hoping to inspire growth and help how she can.

“It feels good to be that representation for young girls. I didn’t have that growing up. I didn’t have anybody to look up to because this game is going to be big,” says Clark, “They are going to make it an Olympic sport soon. To have all these girls look up to me and see themselves where I am now. It means the world. It means more than just playing. Being that figure, being that role model for older girls to look up to.”

Amber is at tryouts this weekend and finds out if she will be on Team USA to play at UNC Charlotte July 3rd through 7th in international games. Six countries are scheduled to play.

