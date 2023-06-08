Advertise With Us
FORECAST: Code Orange air quality alert continues for Thursday

The smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is traveling over 1,000 miles to North Carolina’s backyards
Jim's First Alert Weather Forecast 06-07-2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - State forecasters say the unhealthy air from those Canadian wildfires will continue to have Eastern Carolina under a Code Orange alert for air quality through Thursday night.

The latest forecast from the Department of Environmental Quality shows conditions for most of our area won’t change much on Thursday. It shows many counties with an air quality index from 130-150.

Forecast for Thursday, June 8th
Forecast for Thursday, June 8th(Jim Howard)

The forecast does show that index dropping to 101 on Friday for many counties, but that is still within Code Orange parameters, with another Air Quality Alert possible on Friday as well.

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires is being carried by steady upper-level winds into parts of Eastern N.C. A faint haze is visible across several counties in our area, and this may persist over the coming days.

Code Orange for eastern NC
Code Orange for eastern NC(Jim Howard)
The alert is for all counties through midnight Thursday
The alert is for all counties through midnight Thursday(Jim Howard)

Air Quality Alert: Code orange conditions will continue for all counties Thursday, which means sensitive groups, including people with lung diseases such as asthma and children should limit their physical activity outdoors. If you are outdoors, you should take more frequent breaks and dial back the intensity of your activity.

With an incoming front set to arrive tomorrow, winds will be shifting over the next two days, so any impacts from the smoke should be short lived here. Rain showers Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night will help clear our air of any lingering particulates, however the smoke may return late in the week.

Here’s it pictured in Lenoir County.

Winds are bringing smoke from the fire in Canada down to Eastern Carolina skies like pictured...
Winds are bringing smoke from the fire in Canada down to Eastern Carolina skies like pictured here in Lenoir County.(WITN News)

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

