ENC man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for selling drugs

Johnnie Chadwick
Johnnie Chadwick(Onslow County SO)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An ENC man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after being found guilty of drug dealing.

According to deputies with the Onslow County Sheriff’s office, 63-year-old Johnnie Chadwick was found guilty of trafficking in opioids by possession, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say that they witnessed a drug transaction that Chadwick was involved in. After the transaction, deputies say they stopped the car Chadwick was riding in and searched Chadwick.

Deputies say they found opioids on Chadwick when he was searched.

