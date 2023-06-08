Advertise With Us
Eastern Carolina non-profit sharing healthy opportunities

(WJHG)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A non-profit here in the east will host a free community event to share services available to help you live a healthier lifestyle.

The local nonprofit Healthy Opportunities Pilot, also known as ‘HOP, ’will hold their Information and Resource Sharing---and Eligibility Review event to share regional community services, resources, and requirements needed for assistance.

HOP is an access east program focused on four areas of non-medical need including food availability, housing, interpersonal violence, toxic stress, and transportation.

The nonprofit has partnered with a number of regional human services agencies to address those concerns for residents across the east.

The event will be held at the Hilton Greenville between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

