Cooper uses $3 million in federal funds to help fill the teacher void

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - On Thursday Governor Cooper announced that he is directing $3 million in new federal funding to help aspiring teachers become fully licensed.

Cooper said the money will be used to cover the cost of licensure exams and licensure exam preparation for beginning teachers. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) and TeachNC will also be partnering with the Governor on this program.

“Every student deserves to have a qualified teacher and the opportunity to receive a high-quality education,” said Governor Cooper. “This funding will help ensure that exam fees don’t deter excellent, diverse talent from reaching – and staying in – the classroom. We need the legislature to make meaningful investments in teacher pay raises to help North Carolina fight our high teacher vacancy rate.”

The Governor’s office says that North Carolina currently has more than 5,000 teacher vacancies.

The cost of licensure exams for teacher candidates in North Carolina can average at or above $450. Some candidates need more than one attempt to pass their exams, meaning they must often pay for their exams multiple times.

“Our work with TeachNC has already supported more than 3,600 aspiring teachers in our state to apply to an educator preparation program,” said Dr. Jason Caldwell, Director of TeachNC and Educator Recruitment Partnerships at NCDPI. “This is such an important and tangible way we can alleviate financial burdens experienced by those choosing to enter the teaching profession while helping to bolster the state’s teaching pipeline long-term.”

Under this initiative, any North Carolina teacher who took a licensure exam on or after July 1, 2022, or a current or aspiring teacher who will be taking a licensure exam before June 30, 2024, is eligible to seek reimbursement for licensure exam fees.

