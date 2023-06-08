Advertise With Us
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Less smoke on Friday; No Air Quality Alert

The weekend is looking sunny and plenty warm
WITN First Alert Forecast 6-8-2023
By Jim Howard
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Friday brings no Air Quality Alert for eastern NC. We’ll still have a bit of a smoky haze to wrap up the week, but smoke levels will be down a bit from the last couple days.

Cool mid 50s early Friday will climb to 80° by mid afternoon under sun filled skies with light northwest winds. Warmer weather will follow as highs reach into the low to mid 80s Saturday and the mid to upper 80s Sunday. Rain showers will hold off until Monday.

Heavier showers followed by lingering rain will greet us to start the upcoming work week. The heavier the rain, the more relief we’ll see with regards to air quality. The showers could extend all the way through next Thursday and Friday, however it will come with the heat and humidity we’ve been lacking so far this June.

