BEAUFORT CO.: Charlotte man gets 11-1/2 years in state prison after drug conviction

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted drug dealer from Charlotte is headed to state prison for at least the next 11-1/2 years.

Beaufort County District Attorney Seth Edwards says Michael Morgan was convicted yesterday for trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine.

The 32-year-old Morgan is already serving a trafficking sentence from Mecklenburg County until 2028. Edwards says his 11-1/2 to 15-1/2 year sentence from the Beaufort County conviction won’t start until the other prison sentence is completed.

Morgan was arrested in September after Beaufort County deputies got a tip that the Charlotte man would be transporting a large amount of drugs into the county.

Surveillance was set up at the Quality Inn in Washington, and Edwards says deputies saw Morgan arrive in a van and carrying a large shoulder bag.

After seeing the man sell suspected fentanyl outside the hotel for $3,350, deputies arrested him. Inside his room, they found the shoulder bag that contained a large amount of fentanyl and meth.

“Suffice it to say that Morgan possessed enough dope to kill thousands, but luckily our law enforcement removed it from our streets before it had the opportunity to kill” Edwards said.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.