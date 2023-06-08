Advertise With Us
Appreciation dinner for Pitt Co. first responders, five recognized for service

In recognition of their exceptional service and dedication to the safety and wellbeing of the citizens of Pitt County, awards were presented to first responders who were nominated by their peers.(Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Five Pitt County first responders were honored for exceptional service and dedication.

On Wednesday, the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce hosted an appreciation dinner for Pitt County first responders and Highway Patrol. Five of the honored guests were recognized for their service.

Each first responder was nominated by their peers for their individual awards for their service and dedication. The following are who were honored and what award they received:

  • Master Police Officer Ayyat Zeidan (Greenville Police Department) was recognized as the Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year.
  • Paramedic Michael Jones (Pitt County EMS) was recognized as the Outstanding EMT of the Year.
  • Battalion Chief Jeremy Cleaton (Greenville Fire-Rescue) was awarded the Outstanding Fire-Rescue Employee of the Year.
  • Dispatcher Sidney Wainwright (Pitt County Sheriff’s Office) was named the Outstanding Telecommunicator of the Year.
  • Police Chief Ted Sauls, Jr. was bestowed the Hometown Hero Award.

“The chamber was honored to recognize first responders in Pitt County for their selfless service,” said Trent McGee, president and CEO of the chamber. “With the generous support from several local businesses, the chamber was able to make this event a celebratory occasion for the brave men and women who give of themselves day after day.

