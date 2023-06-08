Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Angler hooks ‘monster’ 9-foot-long catfish

Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.(Alessandro Biancardi | MADCAT)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An angler in Italy says he has set a world record after recently catching a massive catfish.

Alessandro Biancardi, part of the MADCAT ITALY team, shared his story of the catch that the rest of the team is calling “unbelievable.”

Biancardi said he came across the gigantic fish while out on a solo trip in the Po River. He attempted a few casts before he said he felt a powerful bite.

“I calmly managed to fight what I felt to be a prehistoric fish,” Biancardi said. “I followed it for 40 endless minutes. When it surfaced for the first time, I really realized that I hooked a monster.”

The Italian angler said he almost lost the massive fish but managed to land it after going into shallow waters near the shore.

Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.
Alessandro Biancardi, an angler from Italy, recently caught a massive 9-foot-long catfish.(Alessandro Biancardi | MADCAT)

“I was sure that the fish I caught was special, but I never imagined what would happen next,” he said.

According to Biancardi, the fish ended up measuring 285 centimeters, or 9.3 feet, setting a new world record.

He called the catfish the biggest one he had seen in his 23 years of fishing.

Biancardi said he ended up releasing the gigantic fish back into the water to give another angler the joy of catching it.

According to its website, MADCAT is a company dedicated to recording impressive catfish catches around Europe while selling specialist equipment to help anglers reel in large fish.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
Code Orange air quality alert
FORECAST: Code Orange air quality alert continues for Thursday

Latest News

Red wolf release
Two new red wolf families released in wildlife refuge
FILE - Dilawar Syed, president of the software company Freshdesk, speaks during a Tech Stands...
Senate confirms highest-ranking Muslim in government after earlier GOP blockade
Methodist churches split over same-sex marriage
An elevated walkway collapsed an injured several members of a visiting youth group at Stahlman...
Elevated walkway collapses in Texas beach city, injuring dozens
Volunteers works on homes for people in poverty