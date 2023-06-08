After shootings in Virginia, graduation security is a concern to parents

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After two people were killed and five others injured in Richmond Virginia following a graduation ceremony, parents in the east are uneasy. With graduation for Pitt County schools being held this coming Friday and Saturday, they’re worried about how safe the day will be.

“Graduations and ceremonies are being shot up and people are losing their lives to celebrate a moment that is so special,” said Pitt County Angela Whitfield. “You have no choice but to be concerned about.”

Since they are held in Minges Coliseum, ECU police are in charge of safety for Pitt County’s graduations and want parents to know that is their number one priority.

“Their safety is important,” said ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton.”We want the graduates to be able to be celebrated for their accomplishments, and their families to feel welcome when they come in and to feel safe while they are here.”

ECU police say that some graduation ceremonies are expected to draw between four and five thousand people, and to ensure they all stay safe, Captain Sutton says that plainclothes officers, school resource officers, and police officers in uniform will be on-site and in parking lots.

Sutton also said that 20 minutes into each ceremony all of the entrances will be locked until the ceremony is over as an added safety precaution.

