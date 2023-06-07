Zach’s First Alert Forecast: Rain Increases Tonight

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain was limited to along and north of US 64 today. Overnight, it’ll start to spread southward. Don’t expect a big rain but some may end up with around a quarter of an inch by the time the rain ends. Showers may linger along the Crystal Coast the longest Thursday morning even while others see sunshine. Even with not as warm and less humid air moving in behind the rain, a few isolated downpours are possible Thursday and Friday afternoon. The front should clear out wildfire smoke for the end of the week. We’ll have to watch for more rounds this weekend.

We’ll warm up and stay dry this weekend. We could still hit the 90s on Sunday before rain chances increase early next week. Monday has the best chance of widespread and organized rain chances. The rest of the week may bring spotty, daily downpours as warm air and humidity increase.

