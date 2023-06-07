Advertise With Us
‘When God Stepped In’ with Michelle Harris

inspiring others to break the cycle and break free from hard times
WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -

Michelle Harris is a woman from Eastern Carolina who drew inspiration from her own life to write a powerful book called “When God Stepped In” that was published earlier this year.

The book is based on a true story about a “young female who went through hell and high waters coming up as a child”...and God comes to her rescue.

She chose to break the cycle and break free.

"WHEN GOD STEPPED IN" MICHELLE HARRIS (COURTESY: AMAZON)
Harris came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to talk about her life, the book and what is next for her.

ENC AT THREE: MICHELLE HARRIS
She’s doing a book signing on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 2708 East 10th Street. Suite A. Greenville, N.C.

You can purchase a copy of “When God Stepped In” at the signing and also online with Amazon.

View the FULL interview above for all the details!

