‘When God Stepped In’ with Michelle Harris
inspiring others to break the cycle and break free from hard times
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -
Michelle Harris is a woman from Eastern Carolina who drew inspiration from her own life to write a powerful book called “When God Stepped In” that was published earlier this year.
The book is based on a true story about a “young female who went through hell and high waters coming up as a child”...and God comes to her rescue.
She chose to break the cycle and break free.
Harris came on WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to talk about her life, the book and what is next for her.
She’s doing a book signing on Saturday, June 24, 2023 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at 2708 East 10th Street. Suite A. Greenville, N.C.
You can purchase a copy of “When God Stepped In” at the signing and also online with Amazon.
View the FULL interview above for all the details!
