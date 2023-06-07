Advertise With Us
Want to become a Miracle Hands International Hair Model?

Penny Bell to host casting calls for upcoming Miracle Hands Hair Show
WITN - ENC AT THREE
By Natalie Parsons
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Have you ever wanted to be a model? Now’s your chance!

Penny Bell of the Miracle Hands Hair Salon in Jacksonville is having a casting call searching for models.

She stopped by WITN’s “ENC at THREE” to talk about the casting call for upcoming Miracle Hands Hair Shows.

The two Miracle Hands Hair Shows are on October 29 and November 17, 2023 at the Onslow Council Art Center in Jacksonville, N.C.

MIRACLE HANDS HAIR SHOW - PENNY BELL
MIRACLE HANDS HAIR SHOW - PENNY BELL(WITN)

Not interested in modeling? You can also get involved with the Miracle Hands Hair Show in other ways!

View the FULL interview above for all the details as well as to find out more about the Miracle Hands Hair Salon.

Be sure to view the following website to sign-up for the casting call: www.miraclehandsbypenny.net

