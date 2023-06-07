Teacher of the Week: Kimberly McDaniel

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s feature educator teaches in a Beaufort County K through 12 Christain school.

Kimberly McDaniel is an English teacher better known as Mrs. Mac at Terra Ceia Christain School in Patego.

Before moving to the rural east to middle and high school students, she taught in the Dallas, Texas suburbs, Raleigh, and wrote for Comeback Coach, her father’s memoir.

And in 2021, she and her husband Joel moved to Belhaven to start the military nonprofit that they founded in 2013, Operation Resolute. It’s a retreat center in Hyde County for military families on 450 acres that buds the water.

McDaniel is finishing her second year at the Christan school. She says she loves teaching in a close-knit setting and building relationships with her students and their families.

However, her favorite part of her job is helping students find their voices in their writing.

When not grading papers, Mrs. McDaniel enjoys boating, birdwatching, hiking, playing Scrabble, and visiting extended family.

