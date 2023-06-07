Advertise With Us
Sports betting in North Carolina is inching closer to being legal

By WITN Web Team
Updated: 8 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Legalized sports betting in North Carolina is getting closer to being a reality. There is one vote left before a bill goes to the Governor.

The House voted 68-41 yesterday with no debate allowed. There will be a final House vote today, which means it could pass the General Assembly.

If passed, betting can start within 12 months of it becoming law. It legalizes betting on professional sports, college sports, electronic sports, amateur sports, and pari-mutuel betting on horse racing.

Thirteen UNC system colleges, including four HBCUs, would receive money for their athletic programs. Some of those schools are N.C. A&T State University, UNC Wilmington, and East Carolina University.

Legislative researchers estimate the schools will receive $1.2 million in 2024-25, with the amount increasing in subsequent years.

