South Creek holds informational meeting as they prepare to join with Riverside as Martin for athletics

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Monday night the Martin County Board of Education voted unanimously to create a co-op for athletics for Riverside and South Creek middle and high school athletics.

The Co-op will be called Martin and use colors from both schools.

Martin County Schools held an informational gathering for parents and athletes at South Creek Tuesday evening. Many concerned about what it means for the Cougars. We were informed head football coach Greg Watford stepped down Tuesday afternoon due to the merger. The new Martin programs will play-in 2A, they will remain in the same conference with the traditional conference foes. The goal is to give South Creek kids a fair chance to compete. It will give them more sports offerings like soccer, golf, and tennis but will combine many traditional sports like football and basketball.

“We want to give every child every opportunity in Martin County Schools. You know unfortunately, the kids who go to school in the western part of the county for example here at South Creek don’t get the same opportunities as the kids that go to Riverside and it’s going to be great. I think the kids are going to come together. We can use both of the facilities to keep both of the communities involved,” says Martin County Schools District Athletic Director Asim McGill, “It was a rivalry, you know what I mean? But the rivalry is not what it used to be. Some people have been here. Depends how old you are. Some people be like, wow I can’t believe this is happening. Our kids coming together to play as one. I think we have a chance to be successful and give our kids opportunities. Like for example, we haven’t had JV football here in years at either school. Maybe this will give you a JV football team, all sports we want all sports to have JV. I think if the kids will buy-in, the community. I think the sky is the limit.”

The co-op is set to start this school year. They are already coordinating summer training schedules so if you didn’t attend the meeting please contact the schools to get your kids set up.

The mascot is still to be determined.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.