Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in Snow Hill landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges.
Snow Hill police stopped the vehicle Tuesday on the U.S. 258 Bypass.
After a search with the help of Greene County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sasha, a quantity of meth and marijuana were seized.
Robery Menter was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine as well as other related charges.
Menter was jailed on a $105,000 bond.
