Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in Snow Hill landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges.

Snow Hill police stopped the vehicle Tuesday on the U.S. 258 Bypass.

After a search with the help of Greene County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sasha, a quantity of meth and marijuana were seized.

Robery Menter was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine as well as other related charges.

Menter was jailed on a $105,000 bond.

