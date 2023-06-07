Advertise With Us
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest

Robert Menter
Robert Menter(Snow Hill police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A traffic stop in Snow Hill landed a man in jail on multiple drug charges.

Snow Hill police stopped the vehicle Tuesday on the U.S. 258 Bypass.

After a search with the help of Greene County Sheriff’s Office K9 Sasha, a quantity of meth and marijuana were seized.

Robery Menter was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine as well as other related charges.

Menter was jailed on a $105,000 bond.

Teacher of the Week: Kimberly McDaniel