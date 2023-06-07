Police ask for help finding missing Greenville man

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

Police say that family members of 26-year-old C-Allah Coombs told them that they have not had any contact with him for several weeks.

According to police they have checked at his home and where he works, as well as the hospital and jail, but have not been able to find him. Police said also see he is not answering his phone.

Coombs drives a silver Ford sedan and police are asking that anyone who has information about where he may be contact police at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.