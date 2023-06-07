Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Police ask for help finding missing Greenville man

C-Allah Coombs
C-Allah Coombs(Greenville PD)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing person.

Police say that family members of 26-year-old C-Allah Coombs told them that they have not had any contact with him for several weeks.

According to police they have checked at his home and where he works, as well as the hospital and jail, but have not been able to find him. Police said also see he is not answering his phone.

Coombs drives a silver Ford sedan and police are asking that anyone who has information about where he may be contact police at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh and Raymon Pitt
Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting

Latest News

Robert Menter
Snow Hill traffic stop leads to trafficking arrest
Cypress Landing Golf Course Military Appreciation Day
Golf tournament raises over $10,000 for Fisher House Camp Lejeune
Kayla Williams, Drako Butler
Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail
The 2022 harvest totaled 4,056 bears.
Bear harvest sets record in North Carolina