Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pizza Hut takes on the pickle pizza for a limited time

The new pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese,...
The new pizza starts with a hand tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese, chicken breast, white onions and loaded with spicy dill pickles.(Pizza Hut)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Pizza Hut is taking on a new culinary creation – the pickle pizza.

The new pizza starts with a hand-tossed crust, sauced with ranch and is topped with cheese, chicken breast, white onions and loaded with spicy dill pickles.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility,” Pizza Hut’s Penny Shaheen said in a news release.

The new pickle pizza is only available for a limited time at the Pizza Hut on Eighth Avenue in New York City Friday through Sunday. It’s only available for carryout and must be ordered in-store.

“With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza,” Shaheen added.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Edrisa Alston-Sidibeh and Raymon Pitt
Two men charged with attempted first-degree murder after Greenville shooting

Latest News

North Dakota Gov. Burgum announces presidential run
The 2022 harvest totaled 4,056 bears.
Bear harvest sets record in North Carolina
Workers move debris at the site of a building collapse, Monday, June 5, 2023, in Davenport,...
New lawsuit filed after Iowa building collapse; governor seeks federal aid with emergency response
Smoke from the Canadian wildfires
FORECAST: Code Orange air quality to continue into Friday
There are an estimated 600 million domestic cats in the world, and 80% of them are feral or...
New non-surgical alternative to spaying, neutering might help curb cat populations