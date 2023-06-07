Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Pitt County Board of Commissioners approve new fiscal year budget, sheriff’s office unsatisfied with pay raise

Board of Commissioners decide not to give Sheriff's office extra pay raise
Board of Commissioners decide not to give Sheriff's office extra pay raise(Jaylen Holloway)
By Jaylen Holloway
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance and her deputies filled nearly every seat inside the Pitt County Commissioners’ auditorium Tuesday night as they sat in unison with crossed fingers, hoping to receive a bigger pay raise than the county manager was proposing.

The board of commissioners considered a 6% pay increase for all county employees included in the new fiscal year budget, which Dance wanted.

However, she was also seeking another 5% raise on top of that due to what she says is a lack of competitiveness with surrounding areas.

“I can’t even compete with Winterville anymore because the starting pay is more and is on track to be even more,” Dance said.

Dance’s staff jumped at the chance to voice their pay desires directly to the board, however after a lengthy discussion board members voted 8-1 in favor of moving forward with the original budget proposed by County Manager Janis Gallagher.

“We took the time to do it right, or believe we took the time to make sure that the numbers I proposed to the commissioners aligned with their intent,” Gallagher said.

Dance still believes the $227.4 million budget had room for the additional raise she asked for, even though she and her staff left in complete disbelief.

“I’m going to be here next year, probably next month and the month after that until we make these deputies heard,” Dance said.

Gallagher says the approved 6% county employee increase will go into effect on July 1st.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Fiery crash at NC 231 in Spring Hope
Wendell woman killed in US64 crash in Nash County
Arizona authorities say they found nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl inside a car during a traffic...
Troopers find nearly 230 pounds of fentanyl in car during traffic stop; driver arrested
John Steedley is accused of providing contraband to an inmate.
DEPUTIES: Craven County detention officer caught giving an inmate tobacco
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre

Latest News

NCEL 06-06-2023
NCEL 06-06-2023
Air Quality Alerts in effect as Canadian wildfire smoke descends on ENC
North Carolina Department of Public Safety launches N.C. S.A.F.E Campaign
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC