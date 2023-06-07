Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

NC State Baseball Coach’s name Greene Central’s Burress 2A Player of the Year, area players make All-State teams

BGC’s Gurganus 1A Pitcher of the Year
Braden Burress - Greene Central - NCBCA 2A State Player of the Year
Braden Burress - Greene Central - NCBCA 2A State Player of the Year(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams and postseason awards. Greene Central’s Braden Burress is the 2A State Player of the Year.

Here’s a list of WITN area kids who made All-State by class:

3A All-State Team

J.H. Rose - Hunter Pope, Andrew Wallen, Hugh Collins, Perry Eveleth

South Central - Daylinh Nguyen-Brown

2A All-State Team

Greene Central - Braden Burress (P.O.Y.)

West Craven - Taylor Batten

Ayden-Grifton - Josh Tripp

North Lenoir - Luke Cannon

1A All-State Team

Bear Grass Charter - Pitcher of the Year - Michael Gurganus

North Duplin - Tanner Kornegay, Richard Noble, Erik Rosas

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Local signings from past few weeks. Tyquan Bunch to play football and run track at Barton.
Local high school spring athletes signed letters of intent to compete in college, we shared some we received
Area athletes sign to play college sports
Amber Clark - Team USA Flag Football
South Creek holds meeting on co-op athletics
South Creek holds informational meeting as they prepare to join with Riverside as Martin for athletics