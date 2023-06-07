NC State Baseball Coach’s name Greene Central’s Burress 2A Player of the Year, area players make All-State teams
BGC’s Gurganus 1A Pitcher of the Year
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams and postseason awards. Greene Central’s Braden Burress is the 2A State Player of the Year.
Here’s a list of WITN area kids who made All-State by class:
3A All-State Team
J.H. Rose - Hunter Pope, Andrew Wallen, Hugh Collins, Perry Eveleth
South Central - Daylinh Nguyen-Brown
2A All-State Team
Greene Central - Braden Burress (P.O.Y.)
West Craven - Taylor Batten
Ayden-Grifton - Josh Tripp
North Lenoir - Luke Cannon
1A All-State Team
Bear Grass Charter - Pitcher of the Year - Michael Gurganus
North Duplin - Tanner Kornegay, Richard Noble, Erik Rosas
