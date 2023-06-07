NC State Baseball Coach’s name Greene Central’s Burress 2A Player of the Year, area players make All-State teams

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Baseball Coaches Association announced their All-State teams and postseason awards. Greene Central’s Braden Burress is the 2A State Player of the Year.

Here’s a list of WITN area kids who made All-State by class:

3A All-State Team

J.H. Rose - Hunter Pope, Andrew Wallen, Hugh Collins, Perry Eveleth

South Central - Daylinh Nguyen-Brown

2A All-State Team

Greene Central - Braden Burress (P.O.Y.)

West Craven - Taylor Batten

Ayden-Grifton - Josh Tripp

North Lenoir - Luke Cannon

1A All-State Team

Bear Grass Charter - Pitcher of the Year - Michael Gurganus

North Duplin - Tanner Kornegay, Richard Noble, Erik Rosas

