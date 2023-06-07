Multi-agency drug investigation lands two in jail

TARBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A drug raid at a Tarboro home on Tuesday ended up with two residents in custody and the seizure of numerous guns, ammo, and drugs.

Tarboro police, along with the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office, and Rocky Mount police, conducted a multi-agency drug trafficking investigation.

It ended with the raid on a home on Kyles Drive where two people were arrested.

Drako Butler and Kayla Williams were both charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver of Schedule I controlled substance, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamines, trafficking synthetic cannabinoid, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, maintaining dwelling for controlled substances, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Butler was jailed on a $1.02 million secured bond, while Williams has a $500,000 secured bond.

