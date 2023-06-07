Local high school spring athletes signed letters of intent to compete in college, we shared some we received

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A number of people have shared college athletic signings the past few weeks and we wanted to share some of the ones we have been sent.

Riverside football and state champion track star Tyquan Bunch. He is signed to go to Barton for both sports.

Southside softball standout Logan Dail is moving on to play college ball at Bryant & Stratton. She was a base-stealing machine for the Seahawks with 71 in two seasons.

D.H. Conley track and field saw a couple of athletes sign. Kamauree Randolph is going to West Virginia State to be a sprinter and play basketball.

Also on the track moving up is Vikings Landon Williams. He won the conference meet twice and the regional meet once in cross country. He’s a distance runner for the track team and headed to Montreat.

Trinity Adams is moving on to play hoops at North Carolina Wesleyan in Rocky Mount. D.H. Conley basketball player taking her game to the next level.

And, also on the basketball court, New Bern’s Elijah Tripp has committed to play for Rock Hill Christian Community College.

