Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe
Investigates

Local high school spring athletes signed letters of intent to compete in college, we shared some we received

Track and field, softball and basketball players moving up to the college ranks
Area athletes sign to play college sports
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A number of people have shared college athletic signings the past few weeks and we wanted to share some of the ones we have been sent.

Riverside football and state champion track star Tyquan Bunch. He is signed to go to Barton for both sports.

Southside softball standout Logan Dail is moving on to play college ball at Bryant & Stratton. She was a base-stealing machine for the Seahawks with 71 in two seasons.

D.H. Conley track and field saw a couple of athletes sign. Kamauree Randolph is going to West Virginia State to be a sprinter and play basketball.

Also on the track moving up is Vikings Landon Williams. He won the conference meet twice and the regional meet once in cross country. He’s a distance runner for the track team and headed to Montreat.

Trinity Adams is moving on to play hoops at North Carolina Wesleyan in Rocky Mount. D.H. Conley basketball player taking her game to the next level.

And, also on the basketball court, New Bern’s Elijah Tripp has committed to play for Rock Hill Christian Community College.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Bern High school graduating seniors not eligible to walk at graduation
New Bern High School seniors angry after finding out they can’t walk at graduation
Aerial footage of I795 from WITN's sister station, WRAL in Raleigh.
Interstate re-opens after 20+ vehicle pileup in ENC
The Family Dollar in Swan Quarter was robbed Sunday night. Deputies say that have arrested the...
Deputies arrest three after armed robbery
The Windsor grocery store was the scene of a mass shooting that remains unsolved 30 years later.
Family, investigators hope for answers 30 years after Bertie Co. grocery store massacre
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’

Latest News

Braden Burress - Greene Central - NCBCA 2A State Player of the Year
NC State Baseball Coach’s name Greene Central’s Burress 2A Player of the Year, area players make All-State teams
Area athletes sign to play college sports
Amber Clark - Team USA Flag Football
South Creek holds meeting on co-op athletics
South Creek holds informational meeting as they prepare to join with Riverside as Martin for athletics